Van Dijk laments Netherlands’ dramatic World Cup exit to Morocco

Virgil van Dijk watched the Netherlands lose a 1-1 thriller and then a 3-2 shootout to Morocco, ending their earliest World Cup exit ever.

Virgil van Dijk was left to confront a Netherlands collapse that began with control and ended with a shootout defeat at Estadio Monterrey. Morocco won 3-2 on penalties after Issa Diop’s stoppage-time header forced a 1-1 draw, and Ismael Saibari delivered the decisive kick.

The Netherlands had looked set to advance after Cody Gakpo put Ronald Koeman’s side ahead in the 72nd minute. Instead, Morocco kept pressing into the final seconds, and Abdelhamid Talbi’s involvement in the equalizer set up Diop’s finish in the first minute of added time, turning a controlled lead into a survival fight.

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The result carried unusual weight for Dutch football because it was the country’s earliest exit at a World Cup. The Netherlands had reached at least the round of 16 in all 11 of its previous tournaments, including a quarterfinal run in Qatar 2022. In Monterrey, that record ended abruptly, with Morocco joining the last 16 after edging through one of the tournament’s most dramatic knockout ties.

Van Dijk’s post-match assessment landed against the backdrop of high expectations built before the tournament. Koeman had publicly praised the captain’s leadership and the strength of a new Dutch generation, while FIFA had billed the match as a standout meeting between the three-time World Cup runners-up and Morocco, the semifinalists from Qatar 2022. Those credentials made the late reversal harder to absorb for the Netherlands, which arrived in Mexico as Group F winners and one of the most established sides in the field, even if the trophy has always eluded them.

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The closing stages underlined the central question raised by the defeat: whether the Netherlands lost shape tactically, lost composure mentally, or simply ran into a Morocco side that sustained pressure long enough to force the issue. Whatever the balance, the outcome was decisive. Saibari’s penalty sent Morocco through and left Van Dijk and the Netherlands facing their shortest World Cup campaign ever.