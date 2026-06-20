Van Dijk leads Netherlands past Sweden 5-1 in World Cup rout

Van Dijk brushed off a knock as the Netherlands beat Sweden 5-1 in Houston, but he still saw room to sharpen the performance.

Virgil van Dijk welcomed the scoreline and the points, but he treated the Netherlands’ 5-1 rout of Sweden as a warning as much as a celebration. The captain saw a match in Houston that was heavily tilted by Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo, both of whom scored twice, yet he also saw passages that left the Dutch attack less precise than the final margin suggested.

At Houston Stadium, with kickoff at 17:00 local time, the Netherlands took control in a Group F match that ended with Crysencio Summerville adding the fifth goal and Anthony Elanga scoring Sweden’s only reply. The victory pushed Ronald Koeman’s side to the top of the group, ahead of Sweden, and gave the Dutch the kind of start that can reset a tournament after an uneven opening draw against Japan.

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That earlier 2-2 result on June 14 had left the Netherlands with questions about rhythm and finishing. Sweden arrived with confidence after a 5-1 opening win over Tunisia, but the Dutch seized the match in Houston with a far sharper edge in the final third. Gakpo’s two goals took him to five in just seven World Cup matches, leaving him two behind Johnny Rep’s Dutch scoring mark in World Cup knockout and group-stage finals play.

Photo by Efrem Efre

Van Dijk’s own role remains central to that push. FIFA identified him as the captain for this tournament, and Koeman has built the side around his leadership, even as the squad was finalized on May 27 with names such as Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong, Gakpo and Donyell Malen. The Netherlands still carry the burden of history: they have reached three World Cup finals without winning one, which is why a lopsided victory does not settle the deeper questions around the team.

Brian Hargadon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

That is the point Van Dijk appeared to stress. He did not dismiss the result, but he also did not let the margin disguise the need for tighter execution when the matches become less forgiving. Serious teams use games like this to identify where the tempo dipped and where the finishing could sharpen, especially before the knockout rounds begin to compress every mistake.