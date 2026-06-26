Van Hecke header seals Netherlands' 3-1 win over Tunisia

Van Hecke’s 61st-minute header from Tijjani Reijnders’ corner restored Netherlands’ cushion and sealed a 3-1 Group F win over Tunisia.

Jan Paul van Hecke rose in the 61st minute and steered Tijjani Reijnders’ corner into the top corner, a powerful header that pushed the Netherlands back out to a two-goal lead and closed the door on Tunisia at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The finish made it 3-1 and turned a tense World Cup group match back in the Dutch team’s favor after Tunisia had briefly threatened to keep the game unsettled.

Tunisia struck first through Ellyes Skhiri in the second minute, but Brian Brobbey answered in the sixth to level the match and halt the early wobble. Van Hecke’s goal gave Ronald Koeman’s side the decisive separation it needed, changing the rhythm of the contest and forcing Tunisia to chase the game against a Netherlands back line that could then manage the match on more comfortable terms.

The result carried added weight in Group F, which FIFA had framed as competitive with Japan, Sweden and Tunisia alongside the Netherlands. The Dutch arrived in Kansas City unbeaten through UEFA qualifying, finishing with six wins and two draws while scoring 27 goals and conceding only four. Tunisia came in with a different defensive record, having gone through CAF qualification without conceding a single goal, which made the Dutch set-piece breakthrough a particularly useful answer to a side built to resist pressure.

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Van Hecke, born June 8, 2000, in Arnemuiden, was 26 at the tournament and listed as a Tottenham Hotspur and Netherlands defender. His header added to a growing international profile and showed the value of a centre-back arriving with conviction at the far end of a dead ball, especially in a match where Reijnders’ delivery and the Dutch timing on set pieces restored control when the opening spell had opened up.