Van Hecke trains after eye injury as Netherlands face Sweden

Jan Paul van Hecke trained with a black eye after a heavy blow against Japan, as the Netherlands managed his recovery before facing Sweden in Houston.

Jan Paul van Hecke trained with the Netherlands despite the swelling around his right eye, a visible reminder of the heavy blow he took in the 2-2 draw with Japan at Dallas Stadium. The defender finished all 90 minutes of that match, but the injury left him seeing worse from the affected eye and put his fitness under immediate scrutiny before the next World Cup assignment against Sweden in Houston.

Van Hecke collided with the head of a Japan player during the opening match on June 14 and emerged with a clear black eye. The physical toll mattered as much as the result: a World Cup point can come at the cost of recovery time, and the Netherlands had little margin to waste with another game on the schedule. Their staff planned to assess him the Monday after the match, a routine check that carried added weight because the injury was to his face and because he had already pushed through the pain for an entire game.

Inside the Dutch camp, Micky van de Ven praised the Brighton defender’s response, calling him a “real warrior” for staying on the pitch despite the discomfort. That assessment captured the hard edge of tournament football, where players are expected to absorb contact, keep shape and finish the job even when vision, balance or confidence is compromised. Van Hecke’s case showed how quickly courage can become a tactical asset and a medical concern at the same time.

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Ronald Koeman and his staff then had to balance that resilience against the risk of making a facial injury worse in a short turnaround. Training with the group suggested Van Hecke remained available, but the bruising around his eye underscored how narrow recovery windows are in a World Cup, especially for defenders who are asked to repeat duels, headers and blocks with almost no time to reset.

The attention on Van Hecke was amplified by a major shift in his career off the field. Tottenham Hotspur confirmed his move from Brighton for a reported fee of 52 million pounds, about $68 million, a transfer that raised his profile just as his body was taking the strain of elite international football. For the Netherlands, his status makes him more than a stopgap through one injury scare: he is part of a squad expected to absorb contact, manage pain and still deliver results when the tournament schedule leaves no room for softness.