Vance defends Iran war, questions Israel influence on Trump policy

Vance used Joe Rogan’s long-form stage to defend Trump’s Iran strikes, soften the politics around them, and concede the Epstein rollout was botched.

JD Vance used his first on-air conversation with Joe Rogan since 2024 to defend Donald Trump’s Iran policy while leaving room for skepticism about how the war has unfolded. The 2-hour, 53-minute episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, released July 15, 2026, put the vice president in a venue built for unscripted explanation, and Vance spent much of it trying to make a complicated foreign-policy record sound disciplined rather than chaotic.

Rogan pressed Vance on a central contradiction: why negotiations with Iran often seemed to be moving forward only to collapse into more bombing. Vance pushed back on claims that Israel’s influence had forced Trump into war, but he also described the fight over Iran policy as driven by a “very discreet, extremely well-funded campaign” from some Israel-aligned actors. That framing let him signal distance from the loudest hawks without directly disowning the administration’s military posture.

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Vance also narrowed the rationale for the policy to two objectives that could be sold as national-interest arguments rather than open-ended confrontation. He said he was trying to carry out Trump’s goal of reaching a settlement that would prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and keep oil and gas flowing. At the same time, he warned that a full-scale war with Iran or regime change could send refugees and terrorists into the West, a caution that underscored how carefully he was calibrating his message for an audience wary of another Middle East war.

The interview added another politically costly issue at home: the Jeffrey Epstein files. Vance said the administration “mishandled” the rollout and should have released the documents faster, pointing in part to former Attorney General Pam Bondi’s earlier expectations-setting around a supposed client list. The Justice Department had already published millions of pages of Epstein-related material under the Epstein Files Transparency Act earlier in 2026, and the department’s Epstein library was last updated on June 9, 2026, making the delayed handling a persistent liability for the White House.

118th United States Congress via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Rogan and Vance also wandered into space travel and the surreal idea of a UFC event at the White House, reminders that the appearance was designed as much for cultural reach as for policy explanation. Vance did not try to erase the contradictions around Iran or Epstein. He tried to contain them, and that was the point.