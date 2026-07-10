Vance family plans second home in Virginia horse country

JD Vance's family is planning a rental in Middleburg, Virginia, adding a second home while the official vice presidential residence stays in Washington.

JD Vance's family is planning a rental property in Middleburg, Virginia, a move that would add a second home roughly 40 miles from Washington while leaving the vice president's official residence unchanged. The additional house would supplement, not replace, Number One Observatory Circle on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory, and the Secret Service is making security arrangements for the property.

Number One Observatory Circle has been the vice president's official home since Congress designated it in 1974. Built in 1893, the house first became a vice presidential residence when Walter Mondale moved in with his family in 1977, and every vice president since then has lived there with their families. The Vance family moved into the residence in January 2025 after taking office and has already made changes there, including a new fence around the 72-acre property and a chicken coop.

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118th United States Congress via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Middleburg sits in Loudoun County and has long branded itself as the Nation's Horse and Hunt Capital. Founded in 1787, the town built its reputation around foxhunting, steeplechases and large estates. Visit Loudoun puts the area at more than 15,000 horses, and local institutions include the National Sporting Library & Museum.