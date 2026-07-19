Vance links Epstein to Israeli intelligence, sparking GOP backlash

JD Vance told Joe Rogan Epstein had links to Israeli intelligence, stirring GOP unease and reviving a fight over the Trump administration’s Epstein files.

Vice President JD Vance told Joe Rogan that Jeffrey Epstein had ties to the “highest levels” of Israeli intelligence, a remark that drew concern inside his own party. The comments came as the Trump administration was already under pressure over its handling of the Epstein files.

During the hours-long appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Vance said the administration had “screwed up” its communications around the Epstein material and described himself as “one of the O.G. Epstein conspiracy theorists.” He also said Epstein had “connections” to Israeli intelligence and later suggested Epstein “seemed to be connected” to elements of the “Israeli deep state” and to upper levels of U.S. intelligence as well.

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That language landed in especially sensitive terrain. Epstein was a convicted sex offender who died in federal custody in 2019, and his ties to wealthy and powerful figures have fueled years of speculation. But the claim that he had ties to Israeli intelligence has not been publicly verified, and Vance’s phrasing echoed long-running conspiracy theories that link Epstein to Mossad, the CIA and broader allegations involving Israel.

Photo by Werner Pfennig

The political fallout was immediate because Vance is not a private agitator but the sitting vice president. Jewish Republicans and other party figures saw the remarks as a test of discipline and judgment, not just another podcast provocation, particularly as Republicans have spent months trying to contain the fallout from the Epstein files. The issue had already prompted criticism in June and July over the administration’s release of documents and its messaging around them, and Vance himself had said on The View that he was an Epstein conspiracy theorist before the Rogan interview.

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The episode also sharpened the broader stakes for U.S.-Israel politics. Invoking “Israeli intelligence” and “Israeli deep state” language around Epstein risks feeding insinuations that have circulated for years without public proof, while also putting Republican leaders in the position of either defending a vice president’s comments or distancing themselves from them. For Donald Trump’s administration, the debate is now about more than communications around a files release: it is about whether a top elected official can amplify an unsubstantiated intelligence claim and still expect the party to treat it as harmless podcast theater.