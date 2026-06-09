Vance refers Walz and Ellison for Minnesota fraud probe

Vance sent Walz and Ellison to the Justice Department as Minnesota fraud claims widened into a federal-state clash over who missed warning signs and who controls the money.

Vice President JD Vance has turned Minnesota’s social-services fraud fight into a direct federal-state confrontation, referring Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison to the Justice Department for a criminal fraud investigation. The move does not itself bring charges, but it raises the political stakes around allegations that state leaders ignored warning signs in programs funded with taxpayer dollars.

The referral followed the House Oversight Committee’s final Minnesota fraud report, released June 8. The committee said it launched its inquiry in December 2025 and concluded that Minnesota officials were aware of credible fraud concerns as early as 2019. The report also alleged that senior officials had the authority to stop payments to suspicious providers but failed to act.

Walz and Ellison, both Democrats, have rejected the accusations. Their response underscores how the case has moved beyond a routine oversight dispute and into a broader struggle over federal authority, state administration, and the use of anti-fraud powers against elected officials. Vance, who leads the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, made the referral as Washington intensified its scrutiny of Minnesota’s handling of social-services money.

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The timing matters. The Trump administration had already paused federal Medicaid reimbursements to Minnesota, and Walz cast that move as retaliation. That earlier step, combined with the new referral, deepens a long-running clash over whether federal officials are responding to genuine abuse or using enforcement tools to pressure political opponents.

Washington’s attention has been building for months. Walz and Ellison testified before the House Oversight Committee on March 4 about fraud in Minnesota’s social-services programs. Since then, the Justice Department has widened its own crackdown. On May 21, it announced a Minnesota Health Care Fraud Takedown that brought criminal charges against 15 defendants over more than $90 million in intended loss, including what the department called the two largest Medicaid fraud cases ever charged in the District of Minnesota. The department also said it would hire 15 additional trial attorneys to focus on Medicaid fraud nationwide.

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Minnesota has faced other major federal fraud cases as well. In February, two Pennsylvania men pleaded guilty to traveling repeatedly from Philadelphia to Minneapolis to defraud the state’s Housing Stabilization Services program of about $3.5 million, using artificial intelligence to fabricate records. Federal prosecutors have also tied recent cases to child care centers and Medicaid providers, reinforcing the view in Washington that the problem spans multiple programs and cities, from Minneapolis to St. Paul and Brooklyn Park.

For now, the referral puts the Justice Department at the center of a political and legal test that is unusual even by Washington standards: a vice president is pressing criminal scrutiny of sitting state leaders over how Minnesota policed its own benefits system. How the department handles that referral will shape the next phase of a fight that now reaches from the Capitol in Washington to the agencies that move money in St. Paul.