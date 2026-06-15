Vance says 2028 decision after midterms as memoir hits shelves

Vance kept 2028 open, saying he and Usha will decide after the midterms as a memoir on his faith and a fourth child put his future in softer focus.

JD Vance stopped short of a 2028 announcement and instead pushed the decision past the 2026 midterms, using a Sunday interview to showcase his memoir, his faith and the couple’s fourth child. The vice president framed the next step as a family decision, not an immediate political launch, even as Republicans continue to read every public appearance for clues about his future.

In the interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Vance said he and second lady Usha Vance would decide later this year whether he should seek the 2028 Republican presidential nomination. That timing places the choice after the midterm elections, preserving his national profile while keeping the race formally out of reach for now.

Vance also signaled that President Donald Trump would not stand in the way. He said he had “no doubt” Trump would be “very supportive” of whatever he ultimately decides, though he added that he and Trump have not yet talked in detail about what that decision will be. The answer was revealing less for what it promised than for what it avoided: no declaration, no denial, and no effort to close the door.

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The interview also folded in the softer material that often surrounds a potential presidential contender before a campaign begins. CBS said the conversation covered Vance’s new book, his growing family and his faith journey. Vance and Usha Vance are expecting their fourth child, a detail that reinforces the domestic image he has presented alongside his national political ambitions.

That book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, is set for publication on June 16, 2026. HarperCollins announced the title on March 31 and said it explores Vance’s conversion to Catholicism and his renewed faith journey, placing his personal biography front and center at a moment when Republican operatives and commentators are already treating him as a possible 2028 contender.

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Speculation around Vance has only intensified in recent months. Questions have circulated about a possible Vance-Rubio pairing with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk endorsed Vance for president in 2028 at the organization’s annual conference. For now, Vance is doing what ambitious politicians often do before they run: turning biography into signal, and leaving the real answer for later.