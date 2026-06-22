Vance says Iran will resume international nuclear inspections after talks

Vance said Iran would reopen nuclear inspections after Swiss talks, but the real test is whether IAEA inspectors regain access to bombed sites.

What does it actually mean that Iran will let inspections resume? Vice President JD Vance said Iran agreed to let international nuclear inspectors back into the country after what he called a “very, very good” first day of U.S.-Iran talks in Switzerland, but the substance will depend on whether that becomes a formal International Atomic Energy Agency process with real access on the ground. If it does, inspectors would be returning after verification in Iran stopped when attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities began on June 22, 2025, and after the agency withdrew all inspectors by the end of that month.

The reported opening is more than a diplomatic slogan because the access question cuts to the heart of Iran’s nuclear program. Axios reported that Tehran agreed to invite IAEA inspectors into the country, and said Washington wanted the first round of talks to end with an Iranian invitation for inspectors to visit key nuclear sites. The Washington Post said conversations with inspectors could begin as soon as Monday, a sign that negotiators are trying to turn the announcement into an operational inspection framework rather than a vague promise.

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The broader talks are moving quickly. CBS News said U.S. and Iranian negotiators met face-to-face in Switzerland and launched a 60-day sprint to negotiate over Iran’s nuclear program. The New York Times reported that sanctions were being eased as Vance announced the agreement, showing that Washington is already using relief as part of the bargain. Vance has also said on CBS Sunday Morning that the United States would reach a deal with Iran before November’s midterm elections, adding a domestic political deadline to an already compressed timetable.

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That makes the inspection issue central to both U.S. diplomacy and regional security. The IAEA maintains a special monitoring-and-verification program for Iran, and the agency says its verification work stopped the day the June 22, 2025 military attacks began. A real restart would mark the first active return of international inspectors in about a year and could signal a serious effort to reduce the risk of another confrontation. If the invitation does not translate into sustained access, monitoring and enforcement, it will look less like a breakthrough than a tactical gesture meant to buy time while the wider nuclear dispute continues.