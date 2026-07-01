Vance says U.S. has completed core mission as Iran talks continue in Qatar

Vance declared the "core mission" done even as U.S. and Iranian officials resumed indirect talks in Doha without meeting face to face.

JD Vance said the United States had completed its “core mission” on Iran just as indirect talks resumed in Doha, a reminder that Washington’s triumphal language is running ahead of the diplomacy still under way in Qatar. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in Doha meeting Qatari intermediaries, while Iranian and U.S. officials stayed out of the same room and no high-level U.S.-Iran meeting was scheduled in the coming days.

The administration has defined that core mission narrowly: making sure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon. But the current round of talks, resumed Wednesday, July 1, 2026, is still carrying a broader load. Earlier mediator statements said Washington and Tehran had agreed to a roadmap toward a final deal within 60 days, with the negotiations meant to address nuclear monitoring, sanctions relief, the Strait of Hormuz and wider regional security.

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The structure of the Doha talks shows how much remains unresolved. Qatar and Pakistan are serving as mediators, and Witkoff and Kushner are there to meet Qatari officials rather than sit down with Iranian counterparts. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, Qatar’s prime minister, is among the figures helping to keep the channel open as the United States and Iran continue talking indirectly.

This round follows high-level talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. Qatar’s foreign ministry said that first session, which brought together representatives from Iran, the United States, Qatar and Pakistan, had concluded after mediators described “encouraging progress.” The next phase now tests whether that progress can survive without the direct leader-to-leader contact that usually seals a deal.

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Vance previously said Iran had agreed to allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back into the country, a claim that pointed to a possible breakthrough on nuclear oversight. Iran later denied making any new commitments on access to nuclear sites, underscoring the distance between public optimism and binding concessions. For now, the talks remain aimed at the same hard measures that would show a real shift: verified nuclear monitoring, limits on sanctions pressure, and whether the Strait of Hormuz can stay open without another regional shock.