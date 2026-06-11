Vance says US, Israel interests sometimes misaligned amid Iran crisis

Vance said Netanyahu has "certainly gotten some things wrong," warning US and Israeli interests can diverge as Trump tries to keep Iran talks alive.

JD Vance drew a public line between American and Israeli interests as the Iran crisis tightened pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump. In a CBS News interview excerpt released June 10, the vice president said Israel’s prime minister had "certainly gotten some things wrong" and that the two allies are not always aligned, a sharper acknowledgment of daylight than Washington has usually voiced in public.

Vance said Netanyahu was a "good partner" and described him as a leader who "aggressively asserts" Israel’s interests. But he also said that when the two governments diverge, the United States will choose "the side of the American people." That formulation matters: it places American objectives ahead of automatic support for Israeli military decisions, even at a moment when the Trump administration is trying to keep negotiations with Tehran from collapsing.

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Asked specifically whether Netanyahu had made mistakes in the way he handled the relationship with the United States over Iran, Vance declined to spell them out. He said those conversations were better left private, leaving open exactly where the disagreement lies. The interview will air in full on Sunday, June 14.

The comments landed against a backdrop of recent intervention from Trump aimed at keeping escalation from spiraling. Reports in recent days said Trump blocked a planned Israeli strike on Hezbollah targets in Beirut on June 1, after Iran threatened to abandon talks. Other reports said Trump later told Netanyahu not to retaliate after Iran fired missiles at Israel on June 7, fearing that any large counterstrike could endanger the talks.

Source: c.files.bbci.co.uk

That sequence points to a familiar but increasingly tense dynamic inside the U.S.-Israel relationship. Israel is pressing ahead with military moves tied to Hezbollah and Lebanon, while Washington is trying to preserve a negotiating track with Iran. Vance’s remarks suggest the White House is willing to say, more openly than before, that even close allies can collide when Israel’s security calculus and America’s diplomatic timetable pull in different directions.

Office of the Vice President of the United States via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For Netanyahu, that is a warning sign. The vice president did not break with Israel, and he stressed that the two countries would keep working together. But by saying their interests are sometimes "misaligned," Vance acknowledged a strain that is now visible at the highest levels of the Trump administration, where support for Israel is no longer being framed as unconditional when broader U.S. interests are at stake.