Vandals carve 350-foot gash into Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

A 350-foot cut in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has triggered a federal hunt and fresh scrutiny of security at a national monument.

A sharp gash about 350 feet long has been carved into the liner of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, setting off a federal investigation and new scrutiny of how one of Washington’s most photographed landmarks is protected. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the government would seek “full” prosecution after the damage, which officials now treat as a deliberate attack on a national symbol.

The Reflecting Pool stretches about 2,030 feet between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument on the National Mall, and it sits within the National Mall and Memorial Parks system. The National Park Service has long described it as one of the capital’s most recognizable and frequently filmed sites. Its symbolic weight reaches back a century: the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in 1922, the pool was completed in 1923, and both were part of the 1902 McMillan Plan for the Mall.

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The vandalism has reopened questions about the condition of a feature that has required repeated intervention. The original pool was built on unstable ground, later sank and cracked, and the modern basin installed in the 2010-2012 rehabilitation was close to a full rebuild. That project, funded through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, replaced the pool structure, added more than 2,000 pilings driven to bedrock, and installed a circulation system that draws water from the Tidal Basin and uses ozone filtration. Depending on the accounting and scope, the cost of the overhaul was put at about $30.7 million to roughly $34 million or $35 million.

Even after that work, the pool remained vulnerable to maintenance breakdowns. Park service records show it was drained and cleaned in 2019 after a broken water line affected water quality, a reminder that the site has demanded constant care beyond the headline-grabbing repairs. The latest damage raises another set of costs, from liner replacement to security response, at a place that was rebuilt with taxpayer money and still sits at the center of the federal government’s ceremonial landscape.

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The U.S. Park Police and the National Park Service have sought public help identifying suspects. Authorities had arrested or taken into custody five to six people in connection with the case, and Burgum also said investigators were reviewing threatening messages against Donald Trump near the pool area. For a monument designed to project permanence, the break has exposed how much protection Washington’s most visible public spaces still require.