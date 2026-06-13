Vanessa Trump says she is starting second stage of breast cancer treatment

Vanessa Trump said she is moving into the next phase of breast cancer treatment after four weeks of recovery from surgery.

Vanessa Trump said she was beginning the second stage of breast cancer treatment after spending the past four weeks recovering from surgery, a public update that added a new high-profile voice to the growing national conversation about early detection and survivorship.

She shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, saying she was “grateful to be healing and moving forward” and that she would start the next phase of treatment “soon.” The post came after Trump, 48, first disclosed her diagnosis on May 20 and said she had undergone a procedure earlier that week while asking for privacy as she focused on her health and recovery.

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Trump’s update put a human face on a disease that remains a major public-health issue, especially as breast cancer rates in the United States have been rising among women under 50. Doctors have been urging younger women to pay attention to changes in their bodies and to discuss risk factors with physicians, a message that has taken on greater urgency as more public figures speak openly about diagnosis and treatment.

Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, and the couple has five children together. Her status as a prominent member of the Trump family has drawn wider attention to the details she has shared about her treatment timeline, including the gap between surgery and the start of the next phase of care.

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A request for comment was not immediately answered. The latest disclosure follows other notable cancer announcements this year, including White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, who said in March that her breast cancer had been detected early and that she would continue serving in her White House role while being treated.

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For patients and physicians alike, the details matter: diagnosis date, surgery, recovery time and the move into the next stage of treatment all shape how breast cancer is discussed in public and understood in private. Trump’s message underscored that recovery is often measured in steps, and that survivorship begins long before treatment ends.