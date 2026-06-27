VAR denies Iran late winner, knockout hopes hang on other results

Shoja Khalilzadeh thought he had won it in stoppage time, but VAR ruled him offside and left Iran waiting on third-place calculations. Egypt advanced to face Australia.

Shoja Khalilzadeh's stoppage-time finish was ruled offside after a VAR review, denying Iran a late winner at Seattle Stadium on June 27. The 1-1 draw with Egypt meant Iran could not overtake Egypt for second in Group G.

Iran had already seen the game swing both ways before the final controversy. Mahmoud Saber gave Egypt an early lead, Ramin Rezaeian brought Iran back level, and Mehdi Taremi missed a first-half penalty. In the 97th minute, Saeid Ezatolahi rattled the crossbar, and when the ball stayed alive in the box, Khalilzadeh turned in the rebound only for the offside review to go against him. On the review, his foot was just ahead.

Egypt advanced to the round of 32 as Group G runners-up, with Belgium finishing top of the group. Egypt are set to face Australia in Dallas on July 3, while Iran must wait to see whether they advance as one of the eight best third-placed sides.

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Iran were heading to their seventh World Cup and had failed to progress from the group in all six previous tournaments. Head coach Amir Ghalenoei said his side could do something "epic" by reaching the knockout stage for the first time, and the squad arrived with experience, including Mehdi Taremi among nearly a dozen players with 50-plus caps.