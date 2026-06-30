VAR rules out Tah winner, Paraguay knocks Germany out on penalties

VAR erased Jonathan Tah’s extra-time header, and Paraguay beat Germany 4-3 on penalties after Orlando Gill produced eight saves in a night of controversy.

Jalal Jayed overturned Jonathan Tah’s extra-time goal after VAR judged Waldemar Anton to have fouled Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill before the ball crossed the line, and Paraguay won 4-3 on penalties at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Tah headed in a Nathaniel Brown corner in extra time, but the goal was disallowed after video review.

Germany had already fought back from Julio Enciso’s 42nd-minute opener for Paraguay and Kai Havertz’s equaliser in the 54th minute. Tah’s header arrived in the 102nd minute and initially appeared to put Germany ahead 2-1. Instead, the goal was ruled out, leaving the match level and pushing it to penalties.

The rule at the center of the dispute was simple in principle: a goal cannot stand if an attacking player illegally impedes the goalkeeper. VAR judged Anton had pushed Gill to the ground before Tah’s header went in, and Jayed accepted the intervention. The decision changed the outcome of a Round of 32 match that Germany had entered as the favourite.

Fuguito via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Gill then made the decisive difference. He finished with six saves in open play and two saves in the shootout, helping Paraguay close out Germany from the spot. The result marked Paraguay’s first World Cup win on penalties and Germany’s first-ever defeat in a World Cup shootout. It also sent Paraguay to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2010.

Brad Friedel said there was “no reason” for Gill to go to ground. Alan Shearer called the call “pathetic,” and Peter Schmeichel said he did not think it was a foul. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann reacted angrily on the sideline and was booked for his response.