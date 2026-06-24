VAR rules out Vinícius goal as Brazil leads Scotland 2-0

Vinícius Júnior’s disallowed strike became the flashpoint as Brazil reached halftime up 2-0 on Scotland in Miami Gardens.

César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos overturned Vinícius Júnior’s apparent goal after a VAR review, ruling a foul on Jack Hendry and keeping Brazil ahead of Scotland in a Group C match with knockout consequences in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The decision came in a first half that Brazil controlled on the scoreboard. Vinícius scored twice before the break, first in the 7th minute and again in first-half stoppage time at 45'+3', and Brazil went to halftime leading 2-0. The match clock showed 45'+7' at the interval.

The disallowed play came after Vinícius stole the ball from Hendry in Scotland’s build-up and finished the move, only for Ramos to check the sequence on the field monitor and annul the goal. The call extended a night in which the officiating itself was under a microscope. Brazil had lodged a formal complaint with FIFA before kickoff over Ramos’s assignment, and the Mexican referee was carrying added attention as he moved toward becoming the Mexican official with the most World Cup matches.

The stakes were high long before the whistle. Brazil entered the match with four points after a 1-1 draw with Morocco and a 3-0 win over Haiti. Scotland arrived with three points after beating Haiti 1-0 and losing 1-0 to Morocco, carrying the weight of a first World Cup appearance since France 1998. The fixture sat inside a larger 2026 tournament built around 48 teams and 104 matches, which has widened the path to the last 16 and raised the value of every group result.

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Vinícius had already been one of Brazil’s central figures in the tournament, scoring the equalizer in the 1-1 draw with Morocco before delivering again against Scotland. Carlo Ancelotti’s side, with Bruno Guimarães helping drive possession in midfield, used that edge to seize control early and then absorb the pressure that followed the VAR call.

For Scotland, managed by Steve Clarke with John McGinn among the key names on the pitch, the review sharpened the margins of a match that directly shaped their route to the knockout round. For Brazil, the ruling reinforced a familiar tournament tension: the more decisive the technology becomes, the more every intervention is tested by a crowd already primed to distrust what it cannot see clearly.