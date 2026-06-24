Rubén Vargas struck in the 46th minute, and Switzerland turned that early second-half goal into a 2-1 win that sent Canada into second in Group B.

Rubén Vargas changed the entire shape of Group B in one touch. His goal just after halftime in Vancouver lifted Switzerland past Canada 2-1 on June 24, 2026, and turned a match with first-place stakes into a Swiss celebration at BC Place.

The timing mattered as much as the finish. Vargas scored in the 46th minute, before Canada could settle into the second half, and Switzerland quickly used that advantage to seize control of the group race. The result moved Switzerland to the top of Group B and left Canada in second place, ending any path to the group lead in front of its own pressure and a crowd that had reason to believe the standings could still swing.

Switzerland doubled the lead through Johan Manzambi in the 57th minute, giving Murat Yakin’s side a cushion that forced Canada to chase the game. Promise David pulled one back for Canada in the 76th minute, but the late response only narrowed the margin. By then, Switzerland had already done the decisive work, and Canada’s bid to finish first in the group had slipped away.

The stakes were clear before kickoff. The lead in Group B was on the line, and Canada entered the match with a chance to win the group. Instead, the loss left the Canadians second after the final whistle, while Switzerland finished first and strengthened its position in the knockout round.

AI-generated illustration

For Vargas, the goal added to a national-team career that FIFA has highlighted as central to Switzerland’s attack. FIFA has also noted that he worked for three years as a house painter before establishing himself as a footballer, a detail that has become part of his profile as he reached 60 appearances and 11 goals for Switzerland. The team’s trip through Vancouver was also part of a larger run: this was Switzerland’s sixth straight World Cup appearance.

BC Place delivered the setting for a result that reshaped Group B in the space of a few minutes. Vargas’s opener, Manzambi’s insurance goal and David’s late reply left Switzerland in control of the table and Canada forced to settle for second.