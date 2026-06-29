Venezuela earthquake survivors sought as death toll climbs past 1,400

Families in La Guaira dug through rubble with crowbars and bare hands as the official death toll rose to 1,430 and 680,000 children needed aid.

Survivors in La Guaira were still being searched for with crowbars, pickaxes and bare hands as the death toll climbed to 1,430 and rescue crews remained thin in the hardest-hit neighborhoods. With little heavy equipment available, residents and volunteers kept working through collapsed apartment blocks and homes, and the first 48 to 72 hours after the quake remained critical for finding people alive.

The disaster began on 24 June with a magnitude 7.2 foreshock, followed 39 seconds later by a magnitude 7.5 mainshock that rattled northern Venezuela. The U.S. Geological Survey identified the larger quake as shallow strike-slip faulting near the complex Caribbean-South American plate boundary, southeast of Yumare. By 27 June, authorities had counted more than 430 aftershocks in La Guaira, Caracas, Yaracuy state and other affected areas.

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The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs called the quakes among the strongest Venezuela had endured in more than a century. Its provisional tally on 26 June stood at 920 dead, 3,360 injured and more than 3,000 displaced. By 27 June, officials counted 1,430 dead and 3,238 injured, while tens of thousands of people were still missing as search efforts continued through damaged apartment towers, cracked roads and unstable homes.

In the coastal community of Caraballeda and elsewhere in La Guaira, residents had to look for relatives themselves because rescuers and heavy machinery were too scarce. In Caracas, families faced the same reality: improvised digging often reached debris faster than organized aid.

UNICEF put 680,000 children among 1.8 million people needing humanitarian assistance after the earthquakes on 28 June. International rescue teams and aid groups have begun arriving.