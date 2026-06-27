Venezuela earthquakes kill 235, rescue crews race to find survivors

Rescue crews searched collapsed buildings as Venezuela's earthquake toll held at 235 dead and more than 4,300 injured, with hospitals cut off and power out in hard-hit areas.

The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes stood at at least 235, with more than 4,300 injured, as crews dug through collapsed buildings in Caracas and La Guaira after the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude shocks struck 39 seconds apart on June 24. More than 250 buildings were lost or damaged, and Gran Caracas and La Guaira were among the hardest-hit areas, where communities were left without power, cut off from hospitals and still facing aftershocks.

The Venezuelan Red Cross was on the ground conducting search and rescue, and its national network includes 41 branches, 41 local units, 677 staff and 2,720 volunteers. The IFRC launched a 50 million Swiss franc emergency appeal to help 300,000 people. Tom Fletcher was coordinating with the UN team in Caracas to set rescue and relief priorities, and the United States was mobilizing immediate life-saving resources, including financial assistance and search-and-rescue support. The response landed in a country where 7.9 million people needed humanitarian support at the start of 2026, according to OCHA.

Monetary contributions are the most efficient and impactful way to support disaster response because relief groups can buy urgently needed supplies locally, avoid transport and customs delays, and keep aid moving into affected communities. OCHA's Venezuela Humanitarian Fund is built to channel donor money to the most critical needs, and cash assistance gives people the freedom to decide what they need most. For Venezuelans abroad helping relatives, the same logic favors trusted transfers over boxes of clothes or food, which can get stuck or arrive after needs have shifted.

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Disaster appeals also attract scams. Verify legitimacy before donating and send material aid only if it has been requested and fully arranged, while the FTC warns against giving by cash, gift card or wire transfer to anyone you do not know and against pressure tactics that rush you into paying.