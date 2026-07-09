Venezuela earthquakes kill more than 1,900, deepen political crisis

More than 1,900 people died as twin quakes shredded La Guaira and Caracas, forcing Venezuelans back onto the human ties institutions once promised.

Two powerful earthquakes ripped through northern Venezuela within about a minute of each other, leaving more than 1,900 people dead, thousands still missing and whole neighborhoods in ruins. The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes struck on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, and were described as the strongest and most destructive disaster to hit the country in more than a century.

The damage was heaviest along Venezuela’s Caribbean coastline, especially in La Guaira and Caracas. A NASA satellite assessment estimated that about 58,870 buildings were likely damaged or destroyed across the affected region, a scale of loss that has overwhelmed roads, hospitals and rescue crews still searching through debris. In La Guaira, memories of the 1999 Vargas tragedy came back immediately, giving the new disaster a grim historical echo in a state already marked by catastrophe.

The human toll has been matched by rising anger. Residents in the hardest-hit areas have voiced fury at the authorities and at the pace of the response, with complaints that officials were hindering or slowing relief efforts. The suspicion has deepened as families continue to wait for news of relatives among the thousands still missing, while the government tries to project control over a crisis that has exposed how fragile the state has become.

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For Jacqueline Zúñiga, the destruction landed on top of the collapse of the political project she had lived through. The earthquake did not create Venezuela’s crisis so much as strip away the last illusion that the institutions built by the revolution could reliably protect people in a disaster. What remains in La Guaira and Caracas are the human ties that still help people cope: neighbors checking on one another, families sharing what little they have, and local networks doing work that public institutions once promised to perform.

The disaster has also become a test for Nicolás Maduro’s post-Maduro political order and for Washington’s role in the region. Analysts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies have said outside assistance, including from the United States, will be indispensable not only for immediate rescue but also for the long rebuilding effort. As the death toll climbed and the missing remained unaccounted for, the earthquakes laid bare how much of Venezuela’s survival now depends on people rather than the state.