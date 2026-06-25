Venezuela earthquakes test Trump’s promises as U.S. sends aid

Two earthquakes off Venezuela's coast killed at least 188 people and pushed Washington to back Trump’s Venezuela rhetoric with search teams and aerial support.

Two powerful earthquakes off Venezuela's northern coast jolted Caracas into crisis and forced the Trump administration to turn its Venezuela posture into a visible disaster response. The U.S. State Department said the first shock on June 24 measured about magnitude 7.2, followed roughly 39 seconds later by a larger main event near magnitude 7.5.

The quakes hit west of Caracas and caused major damage across the capital and other cities, with roads collapsing, buildings flattened and Maiquetía International Airport shut down. Venezuelan authorities declared a state of emergency as the death toll climbed quickly from at least 32 to at least 164 and then at least 188, with more than 1,500 people injured and about 200 believed trapped under rubble.

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In Washington, officials said they were in touch with Venezuelan authorities and were mobilizing assistance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States was sending search-and-rescue teams, including urban rescue crews from Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles, California, while also providing aerial imagery and other support to help assess isolated coastal areas and restore operations at the airport.

Trump used the disaster to underscore the administration’s public line on Venezuela. On Truth Social, he said the United States stood “ready, willing, and able” to help Venezuela, calling Venezuelans “new and great friends.” The offer came as the relief effort drew parallel assistance pledges from Mexico, Spain, Qatar, the United Nations, China and Brazil, turning the earthquake response into an early test of how far Washington could move from political rhetoric to operational help.

Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The stakes were immediate. The damage stretched beyond Caracas into La Guaira and Carabobo State, and the emergency response had to move while officials were still counting the dead and clearing debris from collapsed streets and buildings. For the Trump administration, the scale and speed of the response became the first real test of whether its new relationship with Caracas could withstand a national crisis and deliver aid fast enough to matter.