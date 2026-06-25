Venezuela hit by 7.1 magnitude earthquake near Montalbán

A 7.1 quake struck west-northwest of Montalbán, and Venezuela’s real test will be whether hospitals, power and emergency crews can hold up after the shaking stops.

The U.S. Geological Survey listed a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Venezuela on June 24, 2026, west-northwest of Montalbán, and marked it as a significant event with severe shaking. The strike zone puts immediate attention on how quickly hospitals, power systems and emergency responders can absorb the shock in a country where the physical toll often becomes clear only after roads are checked, communications are restored and aftershocks fade.

The USGS Earthquake Hazards Program monitors quakes around the world and uses its Latest Earthquakes tools to provide real-time and near-real-time information on events of this size and larger. That matters now because the first hours after a major quake often determine whether injuries are treated quickly, whether outages spread across wider areas and whether local authorities can reach neighborhoods cut off by debris or damaged transport links.

AI-generated illustration

The latest quake adds to a pattern of serious seismic activity in Venezuela. The Associated Press reported that a later magnitude 5.5 quake in the country followed a magnitude 7.3 earthquake in August, the strongest in Venezuela in more than a century. That August event rattled residents across the country and was felt beyond its borders in neighboring Colombia and Guyana, underscoring how far the effects of major Venezuelan quakes can travel.

Marianni Vargas via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For this earthquake, the key indicators in the coming hours will be straightforward: the number of confirmed injuries and deaths, the status of hospitals, the extent of damage to homes and roads, and whether electricity and communications remain stable around Montalbán and beyond. If health facilities stay open, power returns quickly and emergency teams can move through affected areas, the event is more likely to remain a contained disaster. If any of those systems fail, the impact can widen fast, especially after a magnitude 7.1 quake with severe shaking.