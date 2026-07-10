Venezuela quake aftermath raises fears of disease outbreaks in shelters

PAHO is warning that overcrowded shelters and broken water systems could drive disease after Venezuela’s quakes. More than 17,000 people have lost homes and 79 camps are open.

The 24 June earthquakes, which PAHO classified as magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 events, struck at least seven states and hit La Guaira hardest. PAHO is warning that Venezuela’s next emergency may unfold in shelters, where overcrowding, poor water and sanitation, and interrupted vaccination services could fuel outbreaks of respiratory and digestive illness. PAHO has logged more than 995 aftershocks, and by 8 July Venezuelan authorities reported 3,811 deaths, 16,740 injuries, 6,462 rescues and 17,345 people who had lost their homes. Jarbas Barbosa said the country’s initial trauma surge is beginning to stabilize, but the danger is now shifting to disease prevention and continuity of care.

PAHO launched a US$24 million appeal on 1 July to support the first six months of the health response and early recovery. There were 79 transitional camps and 9 Emergency Medical Teams operating in La Guaira, Caracas, Miranda and Aragua. 6 metric tons of medical supplies had been delivered, including trauma kits, PPE, NCD kits, WASH supplies and field equipment.

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PAHO’s early facility assessments found damage at at least 3 health facilities, and all of the sites checked needed immediate external support. At Vargas-IVSS hospital in La Guaira, PAHO found morgue overcrowding, non-operational ventilators, a critically low blood bank and 96 patients housed in an 8-bed ward.

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PAHO is working with the Venezuela Ministry of Health to monitor for outbreaks and to prioritize vaccine access, while coordinating donations from the health ministries of Chile and Brazil.