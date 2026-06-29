Venezuela quake aftershocks deepen fears as rescue toll climbs

A 4.6 aftershock jolted Caraballeda as Venezuela’s quake death toll rose to 1,719 and residents said aid remained uneven.

A 4.6 aftershock rattled Caraballeda on Sunday, while Colombia’s geological survey rated it at 5.1, as Venezuela’s death toll from the twin June 24 earthquakes climbed to 1,719, deepening fear in towns already shaken by hundreds of smaller tremors. The latest jolt renewed concern in places where rescue crews had been slow to reach damaged neighborhoods and public help remained uneven.

The disaster began when a 7.2 quake struck near San Felipe, followed 40 seconds later by a 7.5 temblor southeast of Yumare. The U.S. Geological Survey said the larger quake was the strongest in Venezuela since 1900, and its modeling suggested the death toll could run into the thousands, with a substantial probability of exceeding 10,000.

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By June 25, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said about 235 bodies had been received by medical centers. Jorge Rodriguez said roughly 200 people had been trapped and 250 buildings damaged or destroyed. At least eight hospitals, the Venezuelan Red Cross headquarters and the French embassy were badly damaged, while Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said about 70,000 families in La Guaira state were affected. Caracas airport was closed after damage, and electricity remained scarce in parts of La Guaira.

By June 27, more than 1,400 people had been confirmed dead and more than 1,600 foreign rescuers had arrived. Hundreds of aftershocks continued, along with families sleeping in the street and volunteers digging with bare hands where heavy equipment was short.

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On June 29, residents in hard-hit towns, including El Junquito, said they had seen few public officials and little coordinated help. The criticism came amid a mounting death toll from a collapse near Maiquetia Airport, where more than 140 people deported from the United States, including seven children, were being processed and most died. Jorge Rodriguez later put the confirmed dead at 1,719, with 5,034 injured and 15,866 left homeless.