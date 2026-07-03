Venice seeks approval for surge pricing on day-tripper fees

Venice wants to lift its day-tripper fee to €50 on peak days, testing whether pricier access can cut crowding without turning the city into a paywall.

Venice is seeking approval to turn its day-tripper access fee into a surge-pricing system, raising the charge on the busiest days to as much as €50, or $59, from the current roughly €10 last-minute fee. The proposal would require an amendment to Italy’s special law governing Venice, and Mayor Simone Venturini has already discussed the idea with Italy’s tourism minister.

The existing fee has not done enough to discourage visitors on peak days, Venturini argues. Day-trippers create heavy waste and maintenance costs in a city where basic services are still handled by hand with brooms, boats and handcarts. Venice spends about €100 million a year just to physically maintain the city, and much of that burden falls on residents and tourism taxes, he says.

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The move comes after Venice expanded its access-fee system in 2025, when the charge applied on 54 days between April 18 and July 27. The city’s official 2026 calendar now schedules the fee for 60 non-consecutive days from April 3 through July 26, 2026, for visitors over 14 entering the historic center who are not exempt. The official rules require payment and inspection through a web app and QR code system, and violators can face fines of €25 to €150, plus the fee itself.

The city has carved out exemptions for residents, workers, students, overnight visitors and several other categories. Ocio, a housing advocacy group, put the historic-center population below 48,000 in January figures, while tourist beds topped 51,500.

Didier Descouens via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The proposal has already deepened a dispute that has followed Venice’s access-fee experiment from the start. Activists, housing advocates and opposition politicians have criticized the charge as too weak to ease crowding and too close to charging admission to a city. Supporters argue the money helps clean and maintain Venice, and city data show the 2025 program brought in millions of euros while only modestly changing visitor numbers.