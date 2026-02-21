Venom Animated Movie in Development With Lipovsky, Stein

Sony is developing a Venom animated movie, tapping Final Destination: Bloodlines directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein to lead the project.

Sony Pictures is expanding its Marvel universe with a new Venom animated movie, enlisting the creative team behind Final Destination: Bloodlines, Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, to direct. The project marks the first animated entry in the Venom franchise, which has so far been defined by live-action features starring Tom Hardy.

Venom Franchise Heads to Animation

The Venom film series, which began in 2018, has been a consistent box office performer for Sony, with two live-action films generating robust global ticket sales. According to Box Office Mojo, the franchise has grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, making Venom one of Sony’s most lucrative Marvel properties. The move to animation signals a new direction for the symbiote antihero, potentially allowing for more stylized storytelling and world-building that live-action may not easily accommodate.

Directors With a Genre Track Record

Lipovsky and Stein are best known for their work on Final Destination: Bloodlines, the latest installment in the popular horror-thriller series. Their experience with suspense, visual effects, and genre filmmaking positions them well for tackling Venom’s darker, action-heavy material. Their filmography, as detailed on IMDb, includes a blend of horror, adventure, and family-friendly projects, suggesting the animated Venom film could span multiple tones.

Animated Genre’s Growing Appeal

The animated movie market has seen robust growth in recent years. Industry data from Statista shows that animated films regularly perform well with audiences worldwide, often drawing both younger viewers and adults. Sony’s recent success with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel demonstrates the appetite for animated superhero content that delivers both visual innovation and compelling storytelling.

accounted for a significant share of box office revenue in the past five years, according to Box Office Mojo. Animation allows for creative depictions of comic book powers, alien worlds, and stylized action set pieces.

What to Expect from Venom’s Animated Debut

While plot details and a release date for the animated Venom film have not been announced, the choice of directors indicates an emphasis on suspense, action, and possibly horror elements, in line with both the Venom comics and Lipovsky and Stein’s background. The move to animation could also open the door for new storylines, characters, and crossovers within Sony’s growing Marvel universe.

Industry observers will be watching closely to see whether the animated Venom can replicate the success of recent animated superhero hits and further solidify the character’s place in both pop culture and box office rankings.

Looking Ahead

The development of an animated Venom film reinforces Sony's commitment to expanding its Marvel properties across genres and formats. With experienced genre filmmakers at the helm, the project could deliver a fresh and visually distinct take on one of Marvel’s most popular antiheroes. As more details emerge, fans and industry analysts alike will be eager to see how Venom’s animated transformation unfolds on the big screen.