Verdict due in Italy's Morandi Bridge collapse trial

Judges in Genoa were due to rule eight years after the Morandi Bridge fell, killing 43 people and putting Italy's highway oversight on trial.

A verdict was due in Genoa as Italy’s Morandi Bridge collapse trial reached its final stage, eight years after the span fell and killed 43 people. The case, one of Italy’s biggest criminal trials, put former executives of Autostrade per l’Italia and former officials of the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport under scrutiny over design, monitoring, upkeep and oversight. Families of the dead were expected in court, still seeking formal accountability for a disaster that shook Italy and became a test of whether public infrastructure failures bring real consequences.

The Morandi Bridge broke apart during a rainstorm on Aug. 14, 2018, sending vehicles plunging about 45 meters, or roughly 150 feet, into a dry riverbed below. Forty-three people died. Prosecutors had originally sought trial for 59 people in 2021, and the case later involved 57 defendants, reflecting the scale of the inquiry into who was responsible for the bridge’s condition and supervision.

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The collapse quickly became a national reckoning over more than one structure in Genoa. Italy marked the fifth anniversary in 2023 with demands for justice for the 43 victims, while the city had already moved to restore the transport link with the San Giorgio Bridge, which opened in 2020. The replacement reopened traffic, but it did not close the legal wound left by the old bridge’s failure, or the questions around concession agreements and maintenance duties that followed it.

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Salvatore1991 via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The danger had been known for years before the collapse, a detail that made the disaster a symbol of neglected infrastructure and corporate responsibility far beyond Genoa. That is why the verdict mattered not only for the defendants in the courtroom, but for governments and private operators across Europe that still manage aging bridges, tunnels and roads. For Italy, any ruling would not change the fact that 43 people died in a single rainstorm collapse, but it would define how the justice system assigns blame when a public safety failure becomes a national trauma.