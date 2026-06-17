Verizon overhauls wireless plans, drops fees and adds loyalty rewards

Verizon is betting that fewer fees and a 3% rewards program will calm bill fatigue. But the savings are real mainly for customers who keep buying devices or bundle services.

Verizon used a sweeping pricing reset to try to answer a simple customer question: will the bill actually get smaller, or just look cleaner?

The carrier said on June 16 that it was launching a Simplicity Plan, a Verizon One plan that combines home and mobile service on one bill, and a loyalty program that returns 3% in Verizon Dollars. It also said it would drop activation and upgrade fees for postpaid customers, with savings that can reach up to $40 per device.

The clearest price point is the new Simplicity Plan, which Verizon lists at $30 per line a month after Auto Pay and a switch discount, plus taxes and fees. The plan includes unlimited data, talk and text, Verizon’s 5G Unlimited Ultra Wideband, and support for up to 12 lines. Verizon says there are no network tiers, and every customer on the plan gets its best 5G network.

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That makes the offer easier to understand, but not necessarily cheaper for everyone. The monthly headline price depends on Auto Pay and a switch incentive, and taxes and fees are still added on top. The most immediate savings come from the fee rollback: customers who would have been charged activation or upgrade fees can avoid costs that Verizon says may total as much as $40 per device.

Verizon is also trying to make retention more valuable. Verizon Dollars give 3% cash back each month, and Verizon says the rewards can be used for Verizon products, gift cards, hotels and tickets. The company said the points generally expire after 12 months unless they are earned with a Verizon Visa card. A companion Verizon Shine program will add daily and weekly surprise rewards.

The broader strategy is aimed at postpaid phone and connected-device customers, not just new sign-ups. Verizon said the changes apply to existing and new customers, and that matters in a saturated U.S. wireless market where AT&T and T-Mobile keep pressing with discounts, subsidies and heavy network spending. Verizon is trying to blunt churn by making the bill feel less punitive and the relationship more rewarding.

Michael Rivera via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The timing also reflects pressure on the business. Verizon reported 55,000 total postpaid phone net additions in the first quarter of 2026, its first positive first-quarter result on that measure since 2013. Its 2024 annual report put postpaid connections at about 95 million and prepaid connections at 20 million at year-end 2024, showing how much of the company still depends on keeping existing customers from walking away.

Verizon said more than 18% of its consumer postpaid phone customers had a converged offering by the third quarter of 2025, suggesting the home-and-mobile bundle is already gaining traction. The new plans and rewards package is designed to push that model further, while stripping away the fee friction that has long undermined customer trust.