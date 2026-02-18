Vice President Vance Endorses Barry Moore for Senate

Vice President J.D. Vance has officially endorsed Barry Moore, calling him a crucial ally for President Trump in the Senate.

Vice President J.D. Vance has endorsed Barry Moore in his campaign for the United States Senate, signaling high-profile support from the Trump administration and energizing Republican voters as the election cycle intensifies. Vance described Moore as “exactly the kind of fighter President Trump needs in the Senate,” according to reporting from Yellowhammer News.

Moore's Senate Bid Gains Momentum

The endorsement from Vance adds significant momentum to Moore's Senate campaign. Moore, currently serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, has built a reputation for aligning closely with the Trump wing of the Republican Party. His legislative record and public statements have frequently echoed the priorities of the former president, positioning him as a staunch conservative voice in Washington.

Moore has consistently supported key Trump administration policies during his tenure in Congress, as reflected in his voting alignment with Trump’s positions.

He has sponsored and cosponsored legislation on issues including border security, veterans' affairs, and deregulation, according to official congressional records.

Moore's campaign has been bolstered by grassroots fundraising and significant outside contributions, as shown in OpenSecrets campaign finance summaries.

High-Profile Endorsement from the White House

Vice President Vance’s endorsement is notable for its timing and its message. As the Republican Party seeks to strengthen its majority in the Senate, Vance’s public backing is likely to rally Trump supporters and consolidate conservative voters around Moore. The Vice President’s statement, reported by Yellowhammer News, emphasized Moore’s alignment with the policy agenda of the current administration.

"He's exactly the kind of fighter President Trump needs in the Senate." — J.D. Vance, Yellowhammer News

This endorsement is expected to influence key Republican primary voters and donors, as party leaders seek unity ahead of the general election. It also reflects the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to shape the composition of the Senate by supporting loyal allies in critical races.

Moore’s Legislative Track Record

Moore’s track record in Congress demonstrates his conservative credentials. He has been an active sponsor of legislation, with a focus on issues central to the Trump administration such as immigration reform and economic deregulation. Readers can explore Moore’s full legislative portfolio and bill sponsorship history on GovTrack and the Congress.gov database.

Moore has also maintained a strong presence in committee work, contributing to debates on armed services, agriculture, and small business policy. His voting record, as analyzed by FiveThirtyEight, shows a high degree of loyalty to the Trump legislative agenda, a point likely to resonate with the Republican base as the campaign progresses.

Looking Ahead to the Election

With Vice President Vance’s endorsement, Moore enters the next phase of the campaign with strengthened credentials and renewed visibility. As the Republican primary field continues to take shape, the support of key Trump administration figures may prove decisive in securing the nomination and mounting a successful general election bid. For voters and observers tracking the race, resources such as the Cook Political Report’s Senate race ratings offer ongoing analysis and projections for this and other closely watched contests.

As the Senate campaign intensifies, Moore’s alignment with the Trump administration and the backing of Vice President Vance underscore the significance of party unity and the high stakes for control of the Senate in the upcoming election.