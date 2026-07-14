Victor Marx wins Colorado GOP nomination after tight primary race
Victor Marx edged Barb Kirkmeyer by 0.5 points after a week of counting, setting up a November matchup with Democrat Phil Weiser.
Colorado’s Republican governor primary was called on July 9, five days after Election Day, with Victor Marx at 39.9% of the vote, state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer at 39.4% and state Rep. Scott Bottoms at 20.8%. Marx won the nomination after a vote count that stayed unsettled for more than a week and left him ahead by only about 2,000 ballots at one point.
Marx, a first-time candidate, is the GOP’s standard-bearer in an open race created by term-limited Gov. Jared Polis. Phil Weiser, who won the Democratic primary, will face Marx in November, giving Colorado a general election matchup between two candidates who emerged from sharply different political lanes.
Marx entered the race with a public identity built on biography and ministry work rather than elected office. He is a Marine Corps veteran and the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, founded in 2003 in Colorado Springs. The ministry says Marx was subjected to physical and sexual abuse as a child, including being molested at age 5 and left in a commercial cooler, and that his early years involved repeated moves and school changes.
Marx’s biography and ministry work helped cultivate a hardened outsider image in a Republican field that split between a more traditional establishment figure in Kirkmeyer and an insurgent candidate with a devoted social-media following.
Colorado’s ballot-curing and late-reporting process kept the race undecided for more than a week, giving Marx a narrow lead that fluctuated before the final tabulation settled the outcome.
Sources
- [1]nytimes.com
- [2]apnews.com
- [3]coloradonewsline.com
- [4]denverpost.com
- [5]atpministries.org
- [6]coloradopolitics.com
Joe Burgett
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