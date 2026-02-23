Victor Wembanyama Headlines NBA DFS Picks This Week

Victor Wembanyama headlines top NBA DFS selections for late February, as experts highlight his strong performances and fantasy value.

Victor Wembanyama continues to draw attention from daily fantasy basketball (DFS) experts, consistently ranking among the top picks for NBA lineups on both DraftKings and FanDuel. As the NBA season pushes into late February, his recent surge in production has made him a staple of DFS strategies, according to multiple industry analysts.

Wembanyama’s Rising Fantasy Stock

Both CBS Sports and DraftKings Network spotlighted Wembanyama as a premier DFS option for the slate of games on February 22 and 23. Experts have pointed to his increasing role with the San Antonio Spurs, versatility on both ends of the floor, and ability to fill up multiple stat categories as key reasons for his DFS appeal.

Wembanyama has consistently posted double-doubles, adding blocks and steals to his point and rebound totals.

His season averages include strong scoring, rebounding, and defensive contributions.

According to CBS Sports, Wembanyama’s unique skill set as a high-usage big man—capable of scoring inside and outside—boosts his fantasy ceiling. DraftKings Network echoed this sentiment, noting that his defensive stats (blocks and steals) provide valuable bonus points in DFS formats.

DFS Value and Matchup Analysis

Wembanyama’s salary on DFS platforms is often among the highest for frontcourt players, but experts argue that his upside justifies the investment. CBS Sports highlighted that Wembanyama’s recent matchups have been favorable, with opponents struggling to contain his length and agility.

DraftKings Network emphasized his strong performances in back-to-back games, where he posted efficient shooting numbers and impactful defensive plays.

With the Spurs leaning on their young star for offensive production and rim protection, Wembanyama’s floor remains high for DFS contests.

For managers seeking value, both sources suggest pairing Wembanyama with lower-priced guards or wings to balance salary cap constraints while maximizing upside. His ability to contribute in multiple categories also makes him less reliant on pure scoring, mitigating risk in cash and tournament formats.

What Sets Wembanyama Apart in Fantasy

DFS projections for Wembanyama are bolstered by:

Consistent minutes and usage rate as a focal point for the Spurs

Elite defensive stats (blocks, steals) that offer high-scoring potential in DFS scoring systems

Ability to stretch the floor, hit threes, and contribute as a passer

While injuries and matchup volatility are always considerations in DFS, both CBS Sports and DraftKings Network indicate that Wembanyama’s all-around game makes him one of the most reliable fantasy anchors among big men.

Looking Ahead

As the NBA season enters a critical stretch, team standings and playoff races may further increase Wembanyama’s workload. DFS experts recommend monitoring lineup news and opponent trends, but for now, he remains a top-tier option for fantasy basketball players seeking high floors and massive upside.

With his combination of scoring, rebounding, and defensive prowess, Victor Wembanyama is set to remain a cornerstone of DFS strategies as the season continues to unfold.