Victoria premier resigns ahead of November election

Jacinta Allan quit with about four months left before Victoria votes, and Labor moved fast to install Ben Carroll. The switch lands amid weak polling and pressure over cost of living and corruption.

Jacinta Allan resigned on Tuesday, July 28, with Victoria’s state election only about four months away, triggering a leadership change that instantly altered the contest for November 28. Labor chose her deputy, Ben Carroll, to lead the party and take over as premier, turning what might have been a routine personnel shift into a test of whether a new face can steady a government under pressure.

Victorians are due to elect the members of the state’s 61st Parliament on Saturday, November 28, 2026. State elections are held on the last Saturday in November every four years, which makes the timing of Allan’s departure especially disruptive for a campaign that was already moving toward a fixed deadline and a crowded policy fight.

AI-generated illustration

The resignation came after months of internal strain. Party factional leaders had been assessing whether Allan still commanded majority support in the Labor party room, and a leadership challenge had already stalled in June despite poor polling. Coverage of Allan’s political collapse traced the pressure back over three years, with dissatisfaction tied in part to anger over corruption allegations in Victoria’s construction sector.

Carroll had confirmed on July 27 that he would run for the Victorian Labor leadership, and after the transition he pledged a “new direction” while calling for a royal commission into alleged corruption in the construction industry. Allan had repeatedly rejected calls for that kind of inquiry, making the issue a sharp dividing line inside the government and a signal to business groups and voters that Labor was under strain on integrity as well as performance.

Source: Emily Kulich/Melbourne Press Club via Openverse (CC BY 4.0)

The numbers reflected the danger. A February Resolve Strategic poll cited in The Poll Bludger showed Labor on 28, the Coalition on 30, the Greens on 12 and One Nation on 11 in Victoria. That standing left Allan’s government vulnerable even before the leadership upheaval, and it helped explain why the election was being closely watched as a test of the right-wing One Nation party’s popularity.

Data visualization chart

The challenge for Carroll is immediate: unify a divided caucus, present the change as a reset rather than a panic move, and convince voters that Labor can still govern confidently on cost of living, housing, services and infrastructure. For opponents, Allan’s exit is a chance to argue instability; for Labor, it is a gamble that a new premier can salvage momentum before polling day.