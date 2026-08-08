Video shows gunman firing in deadly Idaho drive-thru shooting

Newly surfaced video shows Chad Williams firing at victims outside a Twin Falls In-N-Out Burger, adding clarity to the timeline of a shooting that killed three and wounded seven.

A newly surfaced video showed Chad Williams firing at victims outside an In-N-Out Burger drive-thru in Twin Falls, Idaho, adding a clearer view of a shooting that left three people dead and seven others wounded. The footage is now part of the record in a case that turned a busy fast-food parking lot into the center of a mass-casualty crime scene.

Police identified Williams as the 24-year-old suspect after the Aug. 1 shooting. Authorities said he died at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Twin Falls police Chief Matthew Hicks gave an update the next day and said the immediate threat to the public was over after Williams died.

The video matters because it helps pin down sequence, movement and the split seconds when people had to react. Later descriptions of the scene said bystanders moved in to help victims, while an armed civilian exchanged fire with the suspect outside the restaurant as customers and employees rushed for safety. In a case like this, those details can help investigators reconstruct where people were standing, how the shooting unfolded and how much time victims had to escape or find cover.

Kevin Bell Jr. via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The victims killed in the shooting were identified by the Twin Falls County coroner as Ashley Garibay, 23, Christopher Claunch, 59, and Dale Schultz, 66. Several of the injured were reported to be in critical condition. The names and ages of the dead underscored the reach of the violence, which hit people across different generations in a place built for routine, not panic.

Investigators were also preparing for a large witness effort. Hundreds of potential witnesses were expected to be interviewed after the shooting, reflecting how many people were in and around the drive-thru area when the gunfire started. The setting, a chain restaurant on an ordinary commercial corridor, made the attack especially jarring for a community still absorbing how quickly a common errand became a deadly emergency.