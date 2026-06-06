Vietnam now boasts 11 Michelin-starred restaurants, marking a milestone in its culinary renaissance and boosting its global reputation.

Vietnam has reached a new milestone in its culinary journey, with 11 Michelin-starred restaurants now recognized by the prestigious Michelin Guide. This rapid growth underscores Vietnam’s evolving gastronomy scene and its rising status among global food destinations.

The Michelin Guide’s Expansion in Vietnam

The Michelin Guide made its debut in Vietnam in 2023, marking the country’s entry into the global gastronomic map. The initial selection included a handful of restaurants in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and the expansion has continued in 2024 with Da Nang joining the list. The latest 2024 Michelin Guide selection confirms that Vietnam now hosts 11 Michelin-starred establishments, each showcasing unique culinary perspectives and local flavors.

According to the Statista data, the number of Michelin-starred restaurants in Vietnam jumped from 4 in 2023 to 11 in 2024.

Restaurants span Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, reflecting the geographic diversity of Vietnam’s fine dining scene.

The selection process follows strict Michelin Guide criteria, including product quality, mastery of flavor, and consistency.

Inside Vietnam’s Michelin-Starred Restaurants

VnExpress International reports that the 11 Michelin-starred restaurants offer a blend of creative Vietnamese cuisine, international influences, and innovative culinary techniques. Several establishments focus on elevating traditional dishes, while others incorporate global inspirations, reflecting Vietnam’s evolving food culture.

Among the standouts are:

Restaurants in Hanoi renowned for their reinterpretation of Vietnamese classics.

Ho Chi Minh City venues blending French techniques with local ingredients.

Da Nang’s first Michelin-starred restaurant, noted for its coastal flavors and inventive presentation.

The official Michelin Guide Vietnam listing details each restaurant’s offerings, inspector notes, and location, allowing diners to explore their options with transparency.

Impact on Tourism and Culinary Reputation

The recognition by Michelin has had a notable impact on Vietnam’s tourism and international image. The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism highlights the surge in culinary tourism, with food-savvy travelers now prioritizing Michelin destinations in their itineraries. The star awards have also encouraged local chefs to innovate and invest in the quality and creativity of their menus.

According to Michelin’s official statements, the inclusion of Vietnamese restaurants is based on rigorous evaluation by anonymous inspectors. The process ensures that only establishments meeting high standards receive recognition, reflecting both the diversity and depth of Vietnam’s culinary talent.

Selection Criteria and Challenges

The Michelin Guide’s star awards rely on five main criteria:

Quality of ingredients

Mastery of cooking techniques

Personality of the chef displayed in the cuisine

Consistency between visits

Value for money

Vietnamese chefs and restaurateurs face the challenge of balancing authenticity with innovation to meet these standards. Many have adapted traditional recipes, experimented with new flavors, and emphasized sourcing local produce.

Looking Forward: Vietnam’s Culinary Trajectory

The rapid increase in Michelin-starred restaurants underlines Vietnam’s dynamic food scene. As the country gains international recognition, experts expect further growth in both the number and diversity of Michelin-starred establishments. This momentum is likely to fuel continued investment in high-end dining, culinary education, and tourism.

For diners, the Michelin Guide Vietnam offers a comprehensive roadmap to explore the best that Vietnamese gastronomy has to offer, from creative street food to refined tasting menus.