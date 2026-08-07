Vietnam’s tourism boom strains criminal justice and immigration controls

Vietnam’s record tourism push is colliding with tighter policing and deportation rules. For foreign visitors, a small mistake can now move fast through a system built for control.

Vietnam introduced 90-day e-visas for citizens of all countries and territories in 2023. The policy widened the door to foreign visitors even as courts, police work, and immigration rules kept a firm grip on who enters, stays, and leaves. That tension is now visible as a tourism boom meets a legal system still shaped by state control.

A bigger tourism bet meets a harder enforcement line

It also expanded visa exemption policies in recent years as part of an effort to revive tourism and attract international business after the pandemic. The country received more than 17.5 million international visitor arrivals in 2024, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism said.

Officials have also discussed a target of 22 million to 23 million international visitors in a year, a level that would push the country even deeper into the global tourism race. Each additional arrival adds pressure on airports, border posts, police, and local administrators who must sort out overstays, document problems, and criminal cases involving foreigners.

Open doors, tighter control

The Ministry of Public Security wants to strengthen management of foreigners living and traveling in Vietnam while still maintaining relatively open visa and immigration policies aimed at supporting tourism, investment, and economic growth. Vietnam wants the money that comes with easier entry, but it is not loosening its grip on enforcement. Instead, it is widening the funnel for visitors while sharpening the state’s ability to monitor them.

Authorities also plan to keep a closer eye on visitors entering Vietnam amid rising crime fears. The people most affected are not only high-profile offenders, but also ordinary travelers who can get caught in immigration disputes, administrative cases, or police checks that move quickly once a file enters the public-security system.

How the new deportation rules work

Vietnam’s newer deportation rules allow immediate deportation for foreign nationals who cannot pay administrative fines. In those cases, the financial penalty is suspended rather than endlessly pursued, and deported foreigners are allowed to take lawful assets out of Vietnam.

A case that might begin as a fine or administrative violation can end with removal from the country, and the speed of that process can leave little room for confusion, language barriers, or last-minute appeals.

What this means for Western travelers

For Western travelers, the biggest risk is assuming that easier entry means softer consequences. Vietnam’s expanded e-visas and broader exemptions make the country simpler to visit, but the enforcement environment is moving the other way, toward closer scrutiny and faster punishment. That combination raises the stakes of every border crossing, hotel registration, visa extension, and police contact.

Consular access becomes especially important in that setting. When a foreigner is detained, fined, or placed into deportation proceedings, the issue is not just whether the violation is minor. It is whether the traveler can communicate clearly, document lawful status, and get help before a fast-moving administrative process closes down options.

Where the strain is most visible

Tourist hubs such as Nha Trang and Hanoi, industrial centers like Đng Nai, and border gateways including Mong Cai international border gate in Lang Son province all sit inside the same broader policy shift: more movement, more screening, and more state attention. Those are the places where foreign visitors, workers, and law enforcement are most likely to meet.