The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers will clash in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season in Mexico City, marking another high-profile international matchup.

The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers are slated for a marquee matchup in Mexico City during Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season's international series. The game, scheduled for Sunday night, highlights the league’s ongoing commitment to growing its global footprint and engaging its expansive fanbase in Mexico.

Sunday Night Football Heads South

The NFL confirmed that the Vikings will travel to face the 49ers in Mexico City in Week 11. This announcement, made simultaneously by both teams on May 13, 2026, positions the contest as a centerpiece of the NFL’s international calendar for the season. According to official NFL records, international games have become an annual tradition, drawing sellout crowds and growing television audiences across borders.

Historic Venue and International Appeal

Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca is expected to host the event, continuing the tradition of NFL games in Mexico that began in the early 2000s. Past matchups have drawn crowds exceeding 76,000 fans, underscoring the sport’s popularity south of the U.S. border. The league’s NFL Mexico initiative continues to grow, with community engagement and youth development programs fueling local interest.

Estadio Azteca has hosted five regular-season NFL games since 2016.

Mexico is one of the NFL’s largest international markets, with millions of fans and strong local broadcast partnerships.

The league’s international series also includes games in the UK and Germany, reflecting a broader global strategy.

Vikings and 49ers: Recent Performance and Rivalry

Both franchises have established themselves as perennial playoff contenders in recent seasons. The Vikings have posted winning records and made several postseason appearances, while the 49ers have reached multiple NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl since 2019. Their head-to-head history is competitive, with San Francisco holding a narrow advantage in all-time meetings.

The 49ers lead the all-time series against the Vikings, with several memorable playoff showdowns.

Both teams feature dynamic offenses and star players, setting the stage for a high-profile prime-time battle.

Implications for the 2026 NFL Season

The Week 11 matchup is expected to carry significant playoff implications, given the strength of both squads and the timing late in the season. With the game broadcast as "Sunday Night Football," it will reach a massive international television audience, further amplifying its importance.

While details such as kickoff time and ticketing will be finalized closer to the event, the announcement has already generated excitement among fans in Mexico and across the NFL landscape. This fixture reinforces the league’s commitment to international growth and provides a unique stage for two of its most competitive teams.

Looking Ahead

As the 2026 season approaches, anticipation will build for this Mexico City showdown. Both teams will be closely watched as they prepare to represent the NFL on a global stage, with the game promising not just playoff implications but a celebration of the sport’s international appeal. For more on the NFL’s international schedule and history in Mexico, fans can visit the official NFL announcements and explore the full international game schedule.