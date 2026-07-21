Vila Nova wins reelection, touts democratic resilience in Sao Tome and Principe

Carlos Vila Nova won a second five-year term with 55.94% of the vote, beating Nito Abreu and avoiding a runoff. AU and EU observers watched a vote cast as proof of democratic resilience.

Carlos Vila Nova secured a second five-year term in São Tomé and Príncipe, winning 55.94% of the vote and defeating Nito Viegas d'Abreu, who received 41.42%. The margin was large enough to avoid a runoff and gave the incumbent a clear first-round victory in the tiny Atlantic island state.

Preliminary results released by the National Electoral Commission after the July 19 vote showed more than 140,000 registered voters in the race. That figure gave the contest unusual weight in a country whose politics often hinge on fragile coalitions, narrow majorities and the credibility of state institutions.

Vila Nova used the result to argue that voters had reinforced democratic norms rather than simply re-electing a president. His victory also put the focus on the system that delivered it: the electoral commission, the courts, parliament and the broader constitutional order that has to absorb political rivalry without tipping into instability. The African Union deployed an Election Observation Mission for the presidential vote, and the European Union Election Observation Mission also had a mission in São Tomé and Príncipe, adding outside scrutiny to the process.

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The opposition result was not trivial. D'Abreu, who was backed by the prime minister, still captured more than two-fifths of the vote, showing that Vila Nova faced a serious challenge even if the outcome was decisive. In a country where governments have often depended on shifting alliances, a runoff-free win suggests continuity, not a political rupture.

The election also carried regional significance. São Tomé and Príncipe, a former Portuguese colony in the Gulf of Guinea, sits in a strategically sensitive part of the Atlantic and continues to draw attention over offshore oil and gas prospects that have yet to transform its economy. Deutsche Welle has described the country as balancing global powers, a reality that makes every orderly election a signal watched well beyond its shores.

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Freedom House rated São Tomé and Príncipe Free in its 2024 country report, with scores of 35 out of 40 for political rights and 49 out of 60 for civil liberties. Its 2026 country page also listed the country as Free. For Vila Nova, that left the central test unchanged: keep elections competitive, keep institutions functioning and prove that the country’s democracy can absorb political pressure without breaking.