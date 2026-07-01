Village People lead singer Victor Willis dies at 74

Victor Willis, the founding voice behind “Y.M.C.A.” and other Village People hits, died Tuesday at 74, a day before his 75th birthday.

Victor Willis, the lead singer and founding member of Village People, died Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 74 after a short but aggressive illness, the band said on its official Facebook page. His wife, Karen Huff-Willis, confirmed the death and asked for privacy as the family mourned a loss that came just one day before his 75th birthday.

Born July 1, 1951, in Dallas, Texas, Willis helped define the original sound and image of one of disco’s most recognizable groups. He co-wrote some of the band’s best-known songs, including “Y.M.C.A.,” “Macho Man” and “In the Navy,” records that turned Village People from a nightclub act into a fixture of American pop culture. Variety identified Willis as the founding lead singer, and Village People’s official site said he returned to the group as lead singer in 2017 and revamped the act, which kept touring internationally.

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Willis’s place in music history rested on more than a hit record. The group’s costumes and characters, including Willis often appearing as a policeman or naval officer, gave Village People a theatrical identity that blurred camp performance and mainstream entertainment. That mix helped the band travel far beyond the disco era. “Y.M.C.A.” became one of the best-known songs of the period and later turned up in places far removed from its original dance-floor setting, from sporting events to weddings to political rallies.

That staying power also made Village People a lasting part of LGBTQ cultural history. The group’s broad visibility gave American audiences a stylized, exaggerated version of masculine archetypes at a time when queer-coded performance was still largely pushed to the margins. Over time, the same music that once carried disco’s glitter and irony became a communal chant in stadiums and public ceremonies, proof that the group’s appeal was never confined to one scene or one generation.

Willis remained the voice most closely linked to that transformation. His singing anchored the group’s earliest success, and his return in 2017 kept the act on the road with a refreshed version of the same durable formula. With his death, Village People loses the frontman who helped turn a campy disco project into a permanent part of American sound and spectacle.