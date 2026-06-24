Vinícius Júnior capitalizes on Scotland error to put Brazil ahead early

Scott McKenna’s short-goal-kick mistake gave Vinícius Júnior a seventh-minute opener in Miami, pushing Brazil ahead in a pivotal Group C finale.

Vinícius Júnior punished Scott McKenna’s giveaway in the seventh minute at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, lifting Brazil in its final Group C match of the 2026 World Cup. Angus Gunn played the short goal kick into McKenna, Scotland lost control under pressure, and the Real Madrid forward intercepted the ball, rounded the goalkeeper and finished.

The goal came in Brazil’s third match of the group stage and immediately shaped the stakes in a game that carried weight beyond the scoreline. Brazil arrived after beating Haiti 3-0 and drawing 1-1 with Morocco, leaving the meeting with Scotland important for the final order of the group and the path into the round of 16.

For Vinícius Júnior, the finish extended a scoring run that had him on the board in three straight World Cup matches. His early strike in Miami showed the same sharpness that has made him central to Brazil’s attack, but it also exposed how costly one mistake can be when a team tries to build from the back under sustained pressure.

AI-generated illustration

Scotland’s error became the defining image of the opening phase. McKenna tried to play out from the back and ended up teeing up one of Brazil’s most dangerous runners instead, leaving Scotland chasing the match from the start. The timing mattered as much as the mistake itself: a seventh-minute concession in a game with knockout implications turned the margin for recovery into a narrow one.

Vinícius later had a second effort ruled out after a VAR check, but the early finish had already changed the shape of the night. Brazil carried the advantage against a Scotland side that struggled to escape its own half cleanly, while the opener reinforced how quickly a group-stage match in Miami could tilt on one unforced error.