Vinícius Júnior rescues Brazil in 1-1 World Cup draw with Morocco

Vinícius Júnior’s 32nd-minute equalizer salvaged Brazil after Ismael Saibari struck first, but the draw also exposed how little margin separated two top-10 heavyweights.

Vinícius Júnior’s finish did more than level the score. It steadied Brazil after Morocco had seized the initiative, and it turned a tense World Cup opener into a test of which side could absorb pressure better over the final hour.

Brazil and Morocco finished 1-1 on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in the debut match for both teams at the 2026 World Cup. Morocco struck first through Ismael Saibari in the 21st minute, punishing Brazil before the five-time champions had settled into their rhythm. Vinícius responded 11 minutes later, cutting inside the area and driving a right-footed shot into the net for Brazil’s equalizer.

The goal mattered because it changed the emotional temperature of the match. Brazil, still chasing its first world title since 2002, avoided carrying an early deficit into a game that already had the feel of a heavyweight meeting. Morocco, semifinalists at the 2022 World Cup, no longer had the same cushion to sit on, and the match opened up into a contest where neither side could rely on reputation alone. With 80,663 in the stadium, the pressure shifted from Brazil’s need to respond to Morocco’s need to prove the early lead had not been a one-off break in play.

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That balance was central to the tactical story. Morocco’s opener forced Brazil to play with more urgency, while Vinícius’s equalizer let Brazil attack with more conviction rather than desperation. In a tournament expanded to 48 teams, the meeting between two of the higher-ranked national teams in the opening round already carried extra weight. Once Vinícius scored, Brazil could reset its shape and approach without the distortion of chasing the game, but it still had to solve Morocco’s discipline and directness in the final third.

Vinícius was named FIFA’s Player of the Match, a nod to both the quality of the finish and the influence it had on Brazil’s response. But the draw also underlined a larger point: Brazil’s moment of brilliance from Real Madrid’s star did not erase the structural questions around a side still searching for the edge that once made it the standard bearer. Morocco left with a result that reinforced its status as one of the tournament’s most dangerous teams, while Brazil left knowing that one goal rescued the scoreboard, not the entire performance.