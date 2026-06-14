Vinícius Júnior says Brazil must improve after 1-1 World Cup debut

Vinícius Júnior's equalizer salvaged Brazil's opener, but he warned that the five-time champion must adapt and evolve fast if it wants a sixth World Cup title.

Vinícius Júnior left Brazil’s World Cup opener with both a goal and a warning. After scoring the equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Morocco in Group C at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, he said Brazil cannot treat the result as enough if it expects to keep moving toward a sixth title.

The Brazil forward said the Seleção did not play a bad first half, but the team struggled after conceding and had to manage the field conditions more carefully. His message was clear: Brazil must adapt quickly to the way the tournament is being played, because every team is facing the same surface and the same demands.

That is a sharp early test for Carlo Ancelotti’s team, which arrived in the tournament as a five-time world champion and one of the favorites to lift the trophy again. Vinícius’ 32nd-minute goal kept Brazil from opening with a defeat, but the draw also showed how little margin a contender can afford in a short World Cup group stage.

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The result against Morocco, a disciplined opponent in the tournament’s Group C, sharpened the pressure on Brazil’s next matches. Vinícius’ comments pointed to more than a single bad bounce or a missed chance. They suggested a team still searching for rhythm, still learning how to handle pressure after going behind, and still adjusting to the tactical and physical demands of a World Cup opener in the United States.

Vinícius made the expectations plain when he said Brazil must “mejorar, evolucionar y conseguir grandes victorias”. For a national team that measures success by trophies, not survival, that line sounded less like reflection than an early warning. Brazil got a point, and Vinícius delivered the goal, but Ancelotti’s side now has to turn a shaky start into the kind of sharper, faster response that title contenders are expected to produce immediately.