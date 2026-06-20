Vinicius Jr stars again as Brazil targets 2026 World Cup title

Vinicius Jr scored again, won his second straight Player of the Match award and helped push Brazil to the top of Group C, but his low-key reaction matched a squad still chasing the bigger prize.

Vinicius Jr keeps supplying the decisive moments, yet Brazil’s brightest player has shown no interest in turning those moments into a personal celebration. After scoring in the 1-1 draw with Morocco and again in the 3-0 win over Haiti, the Real Madrid forward collected back-to-back Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match honors while Brazil moved to the top of Group C on goal difference.

The latest reminder came at Philadelphia Stadium, where Brazil beat Haiti 3-0 on June 20, 2026. Cunha struck twice, in the 23rd and 36th minutes, and Vinicius added the third in first-half stoppage time, the 45+3 minute, to give Brazil a cleaner path after the opening draw with Morocco. The result left Brazil ahead of Morocco in the group standings on goal difference, a small but useful edge in a tournament where every goal can shape the bracket.

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Vinicius’ first award arrived in Brazil’s opening World Cup match, a 1-1 draw with Morocco on June 13 at New York/New Jersey Stadium. He scored Brazil’s goal in the 32nd minute and was named Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match in a game FIFA flagged as a meeting with one of the tournament favorites. Ismael Saibari also produced a standout goal for Morocco, but Vinicius again looked like the player most capable of shifting the tone of a match on his own.

That is why his restrained reaction matters. Before Brazil’s debut, Vinicius had already dismissed the importance of individual prizes and framed the campaign around one objective: becoming world champion. Douglas Santos echoed the sentiment, praising Vinicius’ level and calling him a genius. The praise is deserved, but it also sharpens the burden on a player who is beginning to look like Brazil’s defining figure in the tournament.

Photo by Juliano Ferreira

The wider context makes each performance heavier. FIFA says the 2026 World Cup will hand out 104 Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match awards, one for each game from the opening fixture on June 11 to the final on July 19. Brazil remains the most successful nation in World Cup history with five titles, won in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002, but the team has gone 24 years without lifting the trophy. For all of Vinicius’ sparkle, Brazil’s real measure remains ahead, and the subdued tone around his awards suggests the squad knows it.