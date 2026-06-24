Vinicius Junior scores early as Brazil punish Scotland error

Vinicius Junior punished a Scott McKenna error in the 7th minute, then saw a second Brazil goal overturned by VAR in Miami.

Brazil seized control early in Miami when Vinicius Junior converted from a Scotland defensive mistake, striking in the 7th minute after Scott McKenna was caught in possession inside his own penalty area. Bournemouth teenager Rayan won the ball, squared it across goal and Vinicius rounded Angus Gunn before finishing into an empty net at Hard Rock Stadium.

The goal extended Vinicius Junior’s scoring run at the 2026 World Cup to three matches in a row and left Scotland chasing the game almost immediately. Brazil arrived level on four points with Morocco in Group C and knowing a positive result would all but secure a place in the last 32.

Scotland, meanwhile, were trying to stay alive in a group that had already brought a 1-0 win over Haiti and a loss to Morocco. Steve Clarke’s side needed a result to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds for the first time in their history, and the early error put that target under immediate pressure.

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Brazil thought they had doubled the lead when Vinicius Junior found the net again, only for referee Cesar Ramos to rule the effort out after a pitchside VAR review. Ramos decided Vinicius had fouled Jack Hendry in the build-up, a call that preserved Scotland’s margin of hope and kept the match from slipping further out of reach.