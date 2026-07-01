Vinton Cerf to step down as Google’s chief internet evangelist

Vinton Cerf will leave Google after more than 20 years as its chief internet evangelist, ending a career tied to TCP/IP and the internet’s open-protocol era.

Vinton Cerf will step down next week as Google’s chief internet evangelist, ending a more than 20-year tenure at the company that began in 2005. Cerf is 83, and Google has long described his job as one centered on global policy development and the continued spread of the internet.

Cerf’s departure lands with unusual weight because his name is bound to the internet’s technical birth. He and Robert Kahn are credited with creating TCP/IP, the protocol suite that made modern networking possible and formed the backbone of the internet used today. Cerf’s work on internetworking began in the 1970s at Stanford University and through research connected to ARPA and DARPA, when the internet was still an experiment in how separate computer networks could communicate.

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That early architecture helped define an internet built on open standards rather than a single owner. Cerf spent decades as one of the most visible public advocates for that model, even as the network he helped design became the foundation for a far more concentrated digital economy. At Google, a company whose search engine became one of the dominant gateways to online information, Cerf served as vice president and chief internet evangelist while the internet itself moved from a decentralized system of protocols into an ecosystem shaped by a small number of powerful platforms.

Cerf’s record has also been marked by some of technology’s highest honors, including the Turing Award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the National Medal of Technology, the Japan Prize and the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering. His retirement was discussed at the Open Frontier conference, where University of California, Berkeley computer scientist Dave Patterson publicly praised Cerf’s influence. The moment underscored how unusual Cerf’s career has been: a technologist from the era of packet-switching and public research who remained a corporate figurehead for internet policy in the age of global platforms.

Вени Марковски Veni Markovski via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

His exit arrives as the industry wrestles with questions that would have been foreign to the internet’s earliest architects, including governance, online safety, artificial intelligence and the power of large companies to shape digital life. Cerf’s retirement closes one of the most consequential careers in technology and marks a symbolic handoff from the age of internet foundations to an era defined by who controls the systems built on top of them.