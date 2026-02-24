Violence Abroad Prompts Canadians to Rethink Travel

Rising violence in top vacation spots is causing many Canadians to reassess their travel plans, with safety concerns now a major factor in holiday decisions.

Safety Concerns Affecting Travel Intentions

Recent reports from CTV News highlight that incidents of violence in tourist hotspots have sparked a wave of caution among Canadian travelers. Destinations like Mexico, the Caribbean, and parts of Central and South America—longtime favorites for winter escapes—have seen a rise in high-profile violent events that have made headlines in Canada. According to official travel advisories from the Government of Canada, some regions now carry elevated risk levels or warnings for Canadian visitors, with advice to exercise increased caution or avoid non-essential travel altogether.

Survey data from Statista indicates that safety and security concerns—including the risk of violence—are now among the top factors influencing Canadian travel intentions. In recent years, nearly half of surveyed Canadians reported that news of violence or civil unrest in destination countries had caused them to change or cancel travel plans. This marks a significant shift from pre-pandemic patterns, when cost and convenience were the primary considerations for most travelers.

Most Affected Destinations

Mexico remains one of the most popular international destinations for Canadians, with over 20 million tourist arrivals reported annually in recent pre-pandemic years. However, several Mexican states have experienced surges in violent crime, prompting the Canadian government to issue region-specific advisories and encourage travelers to stay informed of local risks. Other destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America, such as Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, have also seen isolated incidents affecting tourists, contributing to perceptions of increased danger.

According to the UNODC, homicide and violent crime rates vary widely by country and region, with some vacation hotspots reporting rates several times higher than those in Canada.

On the Numbeo Crime Index, countries like Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa consistently rank higher for perceived crime compared to European and Asian destinations favored by Canadians.

Impact on Canadian Travel Industry

The Canadian tourism sector is feeling the effects of evolving traveler preferences. Data from Statista shows fluctuations in outbound travel numbers, with many Canadians opting for domestic trips or destinations with lower reported crime rates. Travel agencies report increased demand for information about safety protocols, insurance options, and alternative vacation spots.

Industry experts note that while many travelers continue to visit traditional sun destinations, they are more likely to purchase comprehensive travel insurance, consult government advisories, and avoid higher-risk regions. Some Canadians are also choosing European or Asian countries, where violent crime rates tend to be lower, as alternatives for their holidays.

Government Guidance and Traveler Preparedness

The Canadian government maintains up-to-date travel advisories for nearly every country, offering guidance on safety, health risks, and local laws. Travelers are encouraged to register with the Registration of Canadians Abroad program and to monitor advisories before and during their trips. For those still planning to travel to destinations with elevated risk, experts recommend:

Staying in well-populated tourist areas

Keeping informed about current events and local safety conditions

Maintaining contact with family or friends in Canada

Purchasing travel insurance that covers emergency situations and cancellations

Looking Ahead

As global travel continues to recover from the pandemic, the influence of safety concerns on Canadian travel habits is expected to remain strong. The ongoing challenge for vacation destinations will be balancing improvements in security with the appeal of their tourist offerings. For Canadian travelers, vigilance and informed decision-making will be crucial in ensuring both enjoyable and safe holidays abroad.