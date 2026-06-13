Violence erupts at Kinshasa rally over Congo presidential term limits

Tear gas and injuries marked a Kinshasa rally as rival camps fought over a bill that could let Felix Tshisekedi stay in power beyond two terms.

Tear gas rolled through the streets outside Congo’s parliament in Kinshasa on Friday as rival political camps fought over a proposed law that could open the door for President Felix Tshisekedi to remain in power beyond his two-term limit. What began as an opposition rally quickly turned into a volatile street confrontation after supporters of the opposition coalition C64 clashed with pro-government activists. Martin Fayulu was injured, with blood visible around his eyes in video footage, and Prince Epenge was also slightly hurt.

The bill now before the National Assembly would allow amendments to presidential term limits in the event of a major dysfunction that paralyzes state institutions. Opponents fear that language could be used to stretch presidential power rather than protect the constitution. Tshisekedi’s second five-year term is due to end in 2028, but he has recently said he would agree to lead the country for a third term if the people wished it after a referendum on constitutional reform.

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For Congo’s opposition, the stakes are immediate and political. The country’s parties were divided until May, when they joined forces under the C64 banner to resist what they describe as an attempt to keep Tshisekedi in office longer than the constitution allows. The coalition has warned that the changes would pose a serious threat to stability, turning a legal debate into a battle over whether the rules of succession still carry real force.

The violence in Kinshasa landed at a fragile moment for the Democratic Republic of Congo. The country is already facing an Ebola outbreak and an escalation in the long-running conflict with Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, adding public health pressure and security strain to an already uneasy political climate. In that setting, even a proposal framed as a constitutional repair can become a test of whether institutions are strong enough to resist being bent by the incumbent who stands to benefit.

Photo by Joel Santos

The clash also reflected a wider pattern seen across Africa, where leaders facing term limits seek legal openings to extend their rule. In Congo, the argument over one bill has now moved beyond parliamentary procedure and into the streets, raising the risk that the fight over constitutional change could deepen unrest before any final vote is taken.