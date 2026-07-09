Viral desert rain frog added to global extinction risk list

The desert rain frog’s squeak made it a viral star, but it was added to IUCN’s extinction-risk list as its dune habitat faced mounting pressure.

The desert rain frog, Breviceps macrops, was added to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species, placing a creature known to millions from internet videos on the global benchmark for extinction risk. Its squeaky defensive call helped turn it into an online sensation, but the species survives only in a narrow strip of coastal sand dunes in Namibia and South Africa.

The Red List has been maintained since 1964 and is the world’s most comprehensive source on the extinction risk status of animals, fungi and plants. IUCN’s latest update lists 169,420 species assessed and 47,187 threatened with extinction, a scale that has made the system a reference point for conservation planning, government action and scientific monitoring.

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The frog’s new listing lands amid a wider crisis for amphibians. IUCN says 2 in every 5 amphibian species are threatened with extinction, and its latest assessments describe amphibians as the most threatened vertebrate group. That pressure extends beyond one species and one coastline, with habitat destruction, invasive species, overexploitation, pollution and climate change all listed as major threats to biodiversity.

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For the desert rain frog, the danger is especially acute because its range is so limited. The species is tied to a thin coastal habitat in southern Africa, where habitat loss, mining and tourism can quickly erode the sand dune system it depends on. The new Red List listing gives formal conservation weight to a frog that rose to fame for its odd squeak, but the attention now has to translate into protection for the ground beneath it.