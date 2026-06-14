Viral teen umpire Sawyer Sparks debuts with Savannah Bananas

Sawyer Sparks turned viral hustle behind the plate into a debut with the Savannah Bananas, drawing national attention to a teenage umpire. His rise shows how officiating can become a path, not just a sideline.

Sawyer Sparks stepped onto a bigger stage than any Little League field when he made his Savannah Bananas debut at Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia, and then sprinted into position behind home plate with the same energy that made him a viral sensation. The 18-year-old from Wasco Union High School in Bakersfield, California, worked the Bananas’ home game against the Indianapolis Clowns on June 5, 2026, and the Clowns won 3-2.

For Sparks, the night marked a striking turn for a teenager who started umpiring Little League games only two years ago after growing up playing T-ball and baseball. He told ABC News, “It was such a blast,” and said he felt nervous before his name was announced, but the nerves disappeared once the crowd realized who was behind the plate.

AI-generated illustration

The Bananas shared video of Sparks hustling, sliding into position and then ringing up a strikeout, a sequence that fit the fast, theatrical style of Banana Ball. His rise has been fueled by clips from local games showing him hustling, diving into plays and hyping up players, with one local report saying the videos drew more than 2.5 million views and another putting the total above 2.8 million on social media.

That visibility matters because youth sports often celebrate the athletes while overlooking the officials who keep games moving. Sparks’ debut put an umpire in the spotlight usually reserved for hitters and pitchers, and it also showed how a strong on-field presence can create a pathway into higher-profile assignments. He said he hopes to umpire for the Savannah Bananas again while continuing to work games in the near future.

Photo by Mason McCall

The Bananas’ invitation also underscored how the team’s barnstorming model has built a national stage for unlikely talent. The Savannah Bananas compete in the Banana Ball Championship League, a 2026 lineup that includes the Savannah Bananas, Indianapolis Clowns, Party Animals, Texas Tailgaters, Loco Beach Coconuts and Firefighters, with games scheduled in major stadiums across the United States. For Sparks, that meant a childhood spent around baseball ended not just with viral fame, but with a chance to be recognized for the overlooked work that keeps the game going.