Virginia Democrats pick nominees in bid to flip two House seats

Virginia Democrats tapped Elaine Luria and Eugene Vindman for two GOP-held House seats after Wittman won by 12.8 points and Kiggans by 3.4.

Virginia Democrats chose former Rep. Elaine Luria and Eugene Vindman as their nominees to challenge Republican Reps. Jen Kiggans and Rob Wittman in two House districts they are targeting for November. The primary on Tuesday, Aug. 4, set up the fall ballot in seats Democrats believe can help decide control of the U.S. House.

The two nominees were the party’s establishment picks in races that now move into a general election on Nov. 3. In Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, seven Democrats sought the nomination, a sign of how quickly the seat became a priority for Democrats after Wittman’s 2024 win. He defeated Democrat Leslie Mehta 56.4 percent to 43.6 percent, a 12.8-point margin that still left the district in play for a stronger Democratic cycle.

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The 1st District stretches from the Richmond area to Virginia’s eastern coast, giving Democrats a broad, geographically mixed map to navigate. Vindman, a former diplomat and Army veteran, now gets the task of turning that coalition into a district-wide campaign against Wittman, who has held the seat since 2007. Luria, who previously represented the 2nd District, will try to reclaim a seat Democrats view as one of their clearest pickup opportunities.

Kiggans’ seat is tighter on paper. She flipped Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District by 3.4 percent in 2022, and the district remains one of the closest Republican-held seats in the state. Its Hampton Roads base and coastal electorate make it a natural target for Democrats looking to win back suburban and swing voters with messages on inflation, schools, taxes, crime and health care, all issues that often overlap with broader concerns about the economy and the direction of the country.

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The math in both districts is why the nominations matter beyond Virginia. Close margins, a competitive suburban-to-coastal electorate and the prospect of national money give Democrats a path to make both contests expensive and closely watched. Virginia Democrats’ own election calendar also includes an April 21 special election on a proposed constitutional amendment on redistricting, underscoring how often the state’s mapmaking fights feed directly into the battle for House control.